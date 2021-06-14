HOLX Stock: Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.70, and a growth ratio of 3.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.00, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 1.18. The HOLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $49.19 and a $85.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.75% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.15 before closing at $63.39. Intraday shares traded counted 2.93 million, which was -27.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.30M. HOLX’s previous close was $62.30 while the outstanding shares total 258.47M.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Hologic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HOLX, the company has in raw cash 816.4 million on their books with 74.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.66 billion total, with 1.04 billion as their total liabilities.

HOLX were able to record 1.12 billion as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 115.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.2 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Hologic Inc. recorded a total of 1.54 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 50.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -4.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 451.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.09 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 258.47M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.40 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (2.59 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HOLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HOLX attractive?

In related news, Group President, BSH & Surg., Daugherty Sean S. sold 4,001 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.02, for a total value of 260,149. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Human Resources, Bebo Allison P now sold 6,100 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 512,778. Also, Principal Accounting Officer, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN sold 8,396 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 84.31 per share, with a total market value of 707,867. Following this completion of acquisition, the Div. President, Diagnostics, Thornal Kevin R now holds 16,869 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,248,212. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

10 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hologic Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HOLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $84.17.