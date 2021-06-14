HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) moved up 0.61% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has a beta of 1.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.99, with weekly volatility at 3.82% and ATR at 1.52. The HFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.81 and a $42.39 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.29% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.68 before closing at $34.70. Intraday shares traded counted 2.91 million, which was 6.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.11M. HFC’s previous close was $34.80 while the outstanding shares total 162.48M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company HollyFrontier Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.7 billion total, with 1.76 billion as their total liabilities.

HFC were able to record -87.64 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -174.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 62.33 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, HollyFrontier Corporation recorded a total of 3.5 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 17.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.96 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 543.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 162.48M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HFC attractive?

In related news, President, HFLS, Lerner Bruce A. bought 3,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 34.74, for a total value of 104,220. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MYERS FRANKLIN now bought 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 346,900. Also, CEO and President, Jennings Michael bought 7,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 34.98 per share, with a total market value of 262,350. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, MYERS FRANKLIN now holds 3,310 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 124,357. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HollyFrontier Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $39.36.