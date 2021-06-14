Factors That Could Influence Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.86, with weekly volatility at 2.48% and ATR at 0.83. The UNM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.20 and a $31.98 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.98 million, which was 3.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.05M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.36% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.26 before closing at $30.43. UNM’s previous close was $30.32 while the outstanding shares total 204.13M. The firm has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.91, and a growth ratio of 2.67.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Unum Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Unum Group (UNM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

UNM were able to record -192.9 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 364.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -162.0 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UNM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UNM attractive?

In related news, EVP, Group Benefits, Pyne Christopher W sold 2,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.24, for a total value of 75,600. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, McKenney Richard P now sold 35,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,066,188. Also, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Pashley Cherie sold 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 27.36 per share, with a total market value of 136,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, VB & President, Colonial, Arnold Timothy Gerald now holds 7,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 199,717. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

1 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unum Group. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UNM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $29.90.