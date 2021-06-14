EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares fell to a low of $36.7501 before closing at $37.85. Intraday shares traded counted 1.62 million, which was 35.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. EH’s previous close was $36.66 while the outstanding shares total 54.82M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.91, with weekly volatility at 11.93% and ATR at 3.37. The EH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.59 and a $129.80 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.25% on 06/11/21.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company EHang Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EH, the company has in raw cash 23.24 million on their books with 2.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 68.55 million total, with 22.44 million as their total liabilities.

EH were able to record -17.24 million as free cash flow during the 08/31/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -24.13 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -17.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.82M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/31/2021 (-0.14 cents a share).

Is the stock of EH attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.05%.