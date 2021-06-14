Can Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Offer Investors Safety?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) previous close was $5.62 while the outstanding shares total 74.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.83. VKTX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.19% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.955 before closing at $6.08. Intraday shares traded counted 2.09 million, which was -122.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 940.00K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.97, with weekly volatility at 4.82% and ATR at 0.28. The VKTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.95 and a $10.09 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Viking Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $438.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 249.86 million total, with 12.92 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VKTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VKTX attractive?

In related news, Director, FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 20,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.69, for a total value of 113,800. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC now sold 94,488 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 766,109. Also, 10% Owner, LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC sold 70,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.02 per share, with a total market value of 561,575. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, FOEHR MATTHEW W now holds 13,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 95,550. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.