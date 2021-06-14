Asana Inc. (ASAN) is down -25.9% from 52 weeks low but Donâ€™t Get Your Hopes high

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) previous close was $45.94 while the outstanding shares total 162.08M. ASAN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.15% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.55 before closing at $46.47. Intraday shares traded counted 2.43 million, which was -68.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.44M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 85.65, with weekly volatility at 7.11% and ATR at 2.35. The ASAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.57 and a $46.21 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Asana Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 449.56 million total, with 185.11 million as their total liabilities.

ASAN were able to record -24.41 million as free cash flow during the 09/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.05 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.44 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Asana Inc. (ASAN)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.91 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 68.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 162.08M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.37 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 09/29/2021 (-0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASAN attractive?

In related news, President, CEO, & Chair, Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 160,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 44.38, for a total value of 7,100,253. As the purchase deal closes, the GC, Corporate Secretary, LACEY ELEANOR B now sold 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 450,000. Also, President, CEO, & Chair, Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 250,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 41.05 per share, with a total market value of 10,263,572. Following this completion of disposal, the President, CEO, & Chair, Moskovitz Dustin A. now holds 250,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 9,820,730. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Asana Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $45.30.