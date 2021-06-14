Are Investors Unfairly Punishing MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)?

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) previous close was $2.37 while the outstanding shares total 88.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.76. MICT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.11% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.30 before closing at $2.32. Intraday shares traded counted 2.24 million, which was 40.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.75M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.60, with weekly volatility at 9.46% and ATR at 0.18. The MICT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $8.45 high.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company MICT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $270.00 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 138.16 million total, with 11.82 million as their total liabilities.

MICT were able to record -8.83 million as free cash flow during the 08/18/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 94.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for MICT Inc. (MICT)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 6.99 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.94 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 88.56M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/18/2021.

Is the stock of MICT attractive?

In related news, CEO, Mercer Darren bought 6,000,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.41, for a total value of 8,460,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Bialos Jeffrey P. now sold 13,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 64,181. Also, Director, Bialos Jeffrey P. sold 7,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.08 per share, with a total market value of 35,544. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Bialos Jeffrey P. now holds 17,424 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 84,315. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.70%.