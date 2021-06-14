Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is trading at $48.34 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.64, with weekly volatility at 6.65% and ATR at 2.16. The AMEH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.60 and a $43.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.84 million, which was -1508.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 114.36K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 20.22% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.23 before closing at $48.34. AMEH’s previous close was $40.21 while the outstanding shares total 42.34M.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMEH, the company has in raw cash 205.88 million on their books with 12.08 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 370.27 million total, with 126.35 million as their total liabilities.

AMEH were able to record 9.85 million as free cash flow during the 08/06/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 9.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/06/2021 quarter of the year, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 176.06 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/06/2021 quarter reducing by -0.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 140.62 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 35.44 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.34M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/06/2021 (0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMEH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMEH attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Sim Brandon bought 1,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 31.40, for a total value of 31,400. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI now bought 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 2,450,000. Also, Chief Medical Officer, Vazquez Adrian sold 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.50 per share, with a total market value of 2,450,000. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, ALLIED PHYSICIANS OF CALIFORNI now holds 1,638,045 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 40,132,102. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMEH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $36.00.