Analyst’s Sets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) New Target at $115.90: LYB is Now On A Buy List

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares fell to a low of $109.5896 before closing at $110.07. Intraday shares traded counted 1.52 million, which was 2.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.55M. LYB’s previous close was $110.39 while the outstanding shares total 334.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.64, and a growth ratio of 0.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.99, with weekly volatility at 2.90% and ATR at 2.99. The LYB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $60.04 and a $118.01 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.29% on 06/11/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYB, the company has in raw cash 1.46 billion on their books with 1.64 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.96 billion total, with 6.88 billion as their total liabilities.

LYB were able to record 231.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -302.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 571.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. recorded a total of 9.08 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/30/2021 quarter increasing by 12.61%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.68 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.4 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 334.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.18 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/30/2021 (3.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LYB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LYB attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Patel Bhavesh V. sold 1,406 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 118.00, for a total value of 165,910. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn, Guilfoyle James D now sold 610 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 67,198. Also, 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC sold 926,806 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 108.11 per share, with a total market value of 100,193,909. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now holds 194 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 20,972. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $115.90.