Analyst’s Sets Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) New Target at $6.88: UUUU is Now On A Buy List

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) previous close was $6.91 while the outstanding shares total 141.90M. UUUU’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.74% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.98 before closing at $7.03. Intraday shares traded counted 2.29 million, which was 45.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.21M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.11, with weekly volatility at 5.93% and ATR at 0.45. The UUUU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.42 and a $7.83 high.

Investors have identified the Uranium company Energy Fuels Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $997.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 75.2 million total, with 14.83 million as their total liabilities.

UUUU were able to record -9.05 million as free cash flow during the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 22.54 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.45 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, Energy Fuels Inc. recorded a total of 0.35 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/30/2021 quarter reducing by -8.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -8.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 141.90M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/30/2021 (-0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UUUU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UUUU attractive?

In related news, Director, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 21,575 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.26, for a total value of 178,111. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE now sold 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 17,600. Also, Director, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 27,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 8.28 per share, with a total market value of 223,479. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Eshleman Benjamin III now holds 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 12,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.53%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Energy Fuels Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UUUU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $6.88.