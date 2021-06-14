Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.93% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $71.005 before closing at $71.56. Intraday shares traded counted 3.43 million, which was -391.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 697.41K. ADC’s previous close was $73.72 while the outstanding shares total 62.83M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.68, with weekly volatility at 1.16% and ATR at 1.21. The ADC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.23 and a $73.90 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Agree Realty Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ADC were able to record -349.57 million as free cash flow during the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.59 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 45.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, Agree Realty Corporation recorded a total of 77.83 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 28.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/26/2021 quarter increasing by 8.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 37.95 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 39.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.83M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.48 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/26/2021 (0.84 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADC attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Erlich Craig bought 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 63.74, for a total value of 127,480. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, RAKOLTA JOHN JR now bought 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 627,300. Also, Executive Chairman of Board, AGREE RICHARD bought 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 63.77 per share, with a total market value of 637,700. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Agree Joey now holds 7,870 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 500,611. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

9 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agree Realty Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $77.46.