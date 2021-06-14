Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares fell to a low of $41.11 before closing at $43.10. Intraday shares traded counted 1.55 million, which was 5.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.65M. ANF’s previous close was $40.84 while the outstanding shares total 62.38M. The firm has a beta of 1.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.94, and a growth ratio of 0.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.64, with weekly volatility at 3.86% and ATR at 2.11. The ANF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.30 and a $44.49 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.53% on 06/11/21.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.48 billion total, with 817.0 million as their total liabilities.

ANF were able to record -145.75 million as free cash flow during the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -199.97 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -131.35 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. recorded a total of 781.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 37.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/02/2021 quarter reducing by -43.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 286.27 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 495.13 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.38M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.68 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 09/02/2021 (0.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANF attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Horowitz Fran sold 51,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 2,040,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PERRIN CHARLES R now sold 31,268 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,182,656. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Horowitz Fran sold 243,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 37.83 per share, with a total market value of 9,191,560. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Coulter Suzanne M now holds 2,170 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 75,104. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

7 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $50.11.