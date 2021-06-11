The Futility of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s Fundamentals

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares fell to a low of $136.13 before closing at $137.33. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 18.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 395.79K. SYNA’s previous close was $136.77 while the outstanding shares total 35.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.08, and a growth ratio of 3.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.81, with weekly volatility at 3.43% and ATR at 4.67. The SYNA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.59 and a $146.93 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.41% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Synaptics Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.09 billion total, with 276.1 million as their total liabilities.

SYNA were able to record 198.8 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 214.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Synaptics Incorporated recorded a total of 325.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -9.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 170.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 155.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (1.39 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYNA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYNA attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Awsare Saleel sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 135.66, for a total value of 214,478. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Butler Dean Warren now sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 136,636. Also, See Remarks, Awsare Saleel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 128.89 per share, with a total market value of 219,113. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CHAN NELSON C now holds 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 362,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Synaptics Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYNA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $159.67.