Something To Watch Before Buying PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares fell to a low of $6.87 before closing at $6.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 7.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 355.77K. PNNT’s previous close was $6.98 while the outstanding shares total 67.05M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.91, and a growth ratio of 6.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.21, with weekly volatility at 1.93% and ATR at 0.15. The PNNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.80 and a $7.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.86% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company PennantPark Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $463.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 40.6 million total, with 33.42 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, PennantPark Investment Corporation recorded a total of 19.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -43.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 2.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.28 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 14.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.05M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.57 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PNNT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PNNT attractive?

In related news, Director, KATZ SAMUEL L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.45, for a total value of 22,250. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KATZ SAMUEL L now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,000. Also, Director, KATZ SAMUEL L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.42 per share, with a total market value of 22,100. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KATZ SAMUEL L now holds 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,465. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.56%.

4 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PennantPark Investment Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PNNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.50.