Should You Buy Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares fell to a low of $158.58 before closing at $158.78. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -18.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 265.56K. LSTR’s previous close was $161.98 while the outstanding shares total 38.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.69, and a growth ratio of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.14, with weekly volatility at 2.94% and ATR at 4.29. The LSTR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $102.06 and a $182.63 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.98% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Landstar System Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LSTR, the company has in raw cash 219.39 million on their books with 32.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.14 billion total, with 662.66 million as their total liabilities.

LSTR were able to record 65.81 million as free cash flow during the 07/21/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -29.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 69.89 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/21/2021 quarter of the year, Landstar System Inc. recorded a total of 1.29 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 27.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/21/2021 quarter reducing by -0.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 998.28 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 289.93 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 38.40M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/21/2021 (2.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LSTR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LSTR attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Gattoni James B sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 171.36, for a total value of 3,427,174. As the sale deal closes, the VP, CSO, COO, Beacom Joseph J now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 721,171. Also, VP, CFO and Asst Secretary, Stout L Kevin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 27. The shares were price at an average price of 129.92 per share, with a total market value of 1,299,228. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP General Counsel & Secy, Kneller Michael K now holds 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,703,072. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

0 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Landstar System Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LSTR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $167.27.