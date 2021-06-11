Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares fell to a low of $73.26 before closing at $73.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 19.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 397.46K. UFPI’s previous close was $74.43 while the outstanding shares total 61.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.64, and a growth ratio of 0.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.35, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 2.30. The UFPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.83 and a $89.97 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.25% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Lumber & Wood Production company UFP Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UFPI, the company has in raw cash 45.03 million on their books with 47.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.74 billion total, with 611.03 million as their total liabilities.

UFPI were able to record -231.32 million as free cash flow during the 07/21/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -391.58 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -196.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/21/2021 quarter of the year, UFP Industries Inc. recorded a total of 1.83 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/21/2021 quarter increasing by 23.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.54 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 286.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 61.75M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.74 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/21/2021 (1.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UFPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UFPI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, MISSAD MATTHEW J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 87.04, for a total value of 1,305,600. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MERINO BRUCE A now sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 594,986. Also, Director, CURRIE WILLIAM G sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 23. The shares were price at an average price of 80.57 per share, with a total market value of 2,014,218. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, COLE MICHAEL R now holds 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 540,775. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UFP Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UFPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $90.17.