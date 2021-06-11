National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares fell to a low of $47.87 before closing at $48.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 56.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 717.82K. EYE’s previous close was $48.54 while the outstanding shares total 81.33M. The firm has a beta of 1.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 62.53, and a growth ratio of 3.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.54, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 1.71. The EYE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.64 and a $53.68 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.16% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company National Vision Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EYE, the company has in raw cash 453.79 million on their books with 4.17 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 656.95 million total, with 359.83 million as their total liabilities.

EYE were able to record 81.27 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 80.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 97.65 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, National Vision Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 534.18 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 7.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 224.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 309.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 81.33M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.53 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.45 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EYE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EYE attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, FAHS L READE sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.23, for a total value of 7,757,040. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Rasmussen Melissa now sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 164,398. Also, SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Moore Patrick R. sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 47.17 per share, with a total market value of 2,743,454. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, FAHS L READE now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,380,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on National Vision Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EYE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.08.