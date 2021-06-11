MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares fell to a low of $9.95 before closing at $9.97. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 42.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 547.19K. MBI’s previous close was $10.20 while the outstanding shares total 49.26M. The firm has a beta of 1.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.27, with weekly volatility at 3.43% and ATR at 0.38. The MBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $10.82 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.25% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company MBIA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $542.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MBI attractive?

In related news, Director, GILBERT STEVEN J sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.23, for a total value of 209,715. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Shasta Theodore now sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,315. Also, Director, Shasta Theodore sold 20,696 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 10.00 per share, with a total market value of 206,960. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, VAUGHAN RICHARD C now holds 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 233,283. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.70%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MBIA Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.