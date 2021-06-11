LFC Stock: China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Is Still Worth a Bite

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.62, with weekly volatility at 0.81% and ATR at 0.12. The LFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.94 and a $13.63 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 26.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 616.16K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.78% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.21 before closing at $10.23. LFC’s previous close was $10.31 while the outstanding shares total 5.65B.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company China Life Insurance Company Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $128.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

LFC were able to record 24.71 billion as free cash flow during the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.38 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 24.88 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, China Life Insurance Company Limited recorded a total of 57.62 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 58.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/26/2021 quarter increasing by 57.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 52.22 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.42 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 5.65B with the recently reported earning now reading 0.78 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/26/2021 (0.78 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LFC attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 68.80%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on China Life Insurance Company Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.59.