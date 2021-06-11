LEG Stock: Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Is Still Worth a Bite

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.14, with weekly volatility at 1.69% and ATR at 1.27. The LEG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.10 and a $59.16 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 54.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 848.75K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.06% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.3001 before closing at $53.43. LEG’s previous close was $54.00 while the outstanding shares total 136.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.14, and a growth ratio of 4.84.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company Leggett & Platt Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LEG, the company has in raw cash 333.8 million on their books with 50.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.79 billion total, with 995.6 million as their total liabilities.

LEG were able to record -34.6 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -15.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -10.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, Leggett & Platt Incorporated recorded a total of 1.15 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter reducing by -2.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 903.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 247.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 136.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.64 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (0.64 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEG attractive?

In related news, Director, MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.61, for a total value of 83,410. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 282,332. Also, Director, ODOM JUDY C sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 56.65 per share, with a total market value of 859,823. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP – Investor Relations, MCCOY SUSAN R now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,759. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leggett & Platt Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.25.