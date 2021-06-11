Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares fell to a low of $12.52 before closing at $12.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was -10.34% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 305.02K. KRNY’s previous close was $12.74 while the outstanding shares total 80.67M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.77, and a growth ratio of 4.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.66, with weekly volatility at 2.04% and ATR at 0.31. The KRNY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.91 and a $13.77 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.65% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Kearny Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

KRNY were able to record 54.83 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -71.98 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 57.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Kearny Financial Corp. recorded a total of 58.31 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -0.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 47.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 80.67M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (0.20 cents a share).

Is the stock of KRNY attractive?

In related news, EVP/CLO, Joyce Patrick M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.56, for a total value of 23,120. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Chandonnet Raymond E. now sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,360. Also, EVP/CLO, Joyce Patrick M sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 10.60 per share, with a total market value of 31,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Aanensen Theodore J now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,088. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kearny Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KRNY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.83.