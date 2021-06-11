Is AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Worth A Bite? AMPG 200 SMA stands at 3.71%

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.65% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.21 before closing at $5.68. Intraday shares traded counted 0.72 million, which was 11.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 813.39K. AMPG’s previous close was $5.48 while the outstanding shares total 9.34M. The firm has a beta of 0.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.56, with weekly volatility at 11.33% and ATR at 0.42. The AMPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.58 and a $19.80 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company AmpliTech Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $46.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMPG, the company has in raw cash 9.86 million on their books with 0.21 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.28 million total, with 0.83 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AMPG attractive?

In related news, Chairman, Pres., CEO, Treas., Maqbool Fawad bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.33, for a total value of 8,666. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Mazziota Daniel Richard now bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,822. Also, Director, Mazziota Daniel Richard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.06 per share, with a total market value of 20,279. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Mazziota Daniel Richard now holds 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 69,376. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.40%.