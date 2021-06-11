IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) slip over -1.43% in a week: Is IEX Giving A Buy Signal?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.24, with weekly volatility at 1.24% and ATR at 3.22. The IEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $145.85 and a $235.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was 12.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 403.87K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.45% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $219.85 before closing at $220.01. IEX’s previous close was $221.01 while the outstanding shares total 75.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.27, and a growth ratio of 3.46.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company IDEX Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IEX, the company has in raw cash 958.14 million on their books with 46000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.65 billion total, with 377.51 million as their total liabilities.

IEX were able to record 94.72 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -67.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 109.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for IDEX Corporation (IEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, IDEX Corporation recorded a total of 652.04 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter increasing by 5.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 359.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 292.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 75.89M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.48 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (1.51 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IEX attractive?

In related news, SVP-General Counsel & Corp Sec, Cade Denise R sold 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 221.09, for a total value of 3,898,491. As the sale deal closes, the SVP-General Counsel & Corp Sec, Cade Denise R now sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,470,380. Also, SVP-General Counsel & Corp Sec, Cade Denise R sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 228.00 per share, with a total market value of 493,620. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON now holds 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 946,833. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

8 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IDEX Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $242.25.