Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has a beta of 1.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.87, with weekly volatility at 4.07% and ATR at 0.32. The HBIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.56 and a $7.80 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.05% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.50 before closing at $7.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was -59.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 299.84K. HBIO’s previous close was $7.64 while the outstanding shares total 39.79M.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Harvard Bioscience Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $308.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HBIO, the company has in raw cash 5.82 million on their books with 1.97 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 49.22 million total, with 20.72 million as their total liabilities.

HBIO were able to record 0.89 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Harvard Bioscience Inc. recorded a total of 26.99 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter reducing by -14.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.43 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.79M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBIO attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Green James W sold 24,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.14, for a total value of 173,588. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Green James W now sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,578. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Green James W sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 7.17 per share, with a total market value of 280,978. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Green James W now holds 39,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 290,383. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.60%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Harvard Bioscience Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.75.