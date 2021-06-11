Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) price slipped close to $48.73 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares fell to a low of $48.08 before closing at $48.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -11.77% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 282.26K. ECPG’s previous close was $48.80 while the outstanding shares total 31.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.88, and a growth ratio of 0.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.00, with weekly volatility at 2.13% and ATR at 1.32. The ECPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.21 and a $49.01 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.14% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Encore Capital Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ECPG were able to record 69.12 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.59 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 69.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Encore Capital Group Inc. recorded a total of 416.84 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 30.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 8.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 416.84 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 416.84 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.47M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (2.97 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ECPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ECPG attractive?

In related news, President, MCM, Bell Ryan B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.00, for a total value of 225,000. As the sale deal closes, the President, MCM, Bell Ryan B now sold 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 487,301. Also, Director, Hannam Wendy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 31.01 per share, with a total market value of 77,525. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Encore Capital Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ECPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.25.