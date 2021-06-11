CODX Stock: Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.22% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.56 before closing at $8.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was 37.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 980.38K. CODX’s previous close was $9.00 while the outstanding shares total 28.66M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.09, with weekly volatility at 7.00% and ATR at 0.52. The CODX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.01 and a $30.99 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Co-Diagnostics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $241.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 79.14 million total, with 4.31 million as their total liabilities.

CODX were able to record 12.13 million as free cash flow during the 08/19/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 14.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.27 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/19/2021 quarter of the year, Co-Diagnostics Inc. recorded a total of 20.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 92.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/19/2021 quarter reducing by -35.56%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.27 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 16.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.66M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/19/2021 (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CODX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CODX attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, BENSON REED L sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.53, for a total value of 923,628. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Egan Dwight H now sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 418,506. Also, Director, SERBIN RICHARD S sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were price at an average price of 10.29 per share, with a total market value of 102,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Durenard Eugene now holds 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,945. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.