Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.81, with weekly volatility at 2.11% and ATR at 2.06. The CLH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.22 and a $96.47 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was -67.15% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 269.09K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.78% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $94.17 before closing at $94.17. CLH’s previous close was $94.91 while the outstanding shares total 54.72M. The firm has a beta of 1.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.05, and a growth ratio of 1.20.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Clean Harbors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLH, the company has in raw cash 496.38 million on their books with 7.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.54 billion total, with 650.55 million as their total liabilities.

CLH were able to record 61.09 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -22.72 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 103.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Clean Harbors Inc. recorded a total of 808.15 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 1.48%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 560.54 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 247.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.72M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLH attractive?

In related news, Director, Marlin Rod sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 95.40, for a total value of 659,186. As the sale deal closes, the President, Industrial Services, Speights Robert now sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 84,930. Also, Director, Marlin Rod sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 89.08 per share, with a total market value of 466,601. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Marlin Rod now holds 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 855,435. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.70%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Clean Harbors Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $104.36.