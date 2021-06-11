Can Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Offer Investors Safety?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.96, and a growth ratio of 0.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.75, with weekly volatility at 1.94% and ATR at 3.56. The CE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $81.63 and a $171.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.70% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $161.06 before closing at $161.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.53 million, which was 29.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 746.60K. CE’s previous close was $162.28 while the outstanding shares total 113.51M.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Celanese Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CE, the company has in raw cash 791.0 million on their books with 497.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.71 billion total, with 1.94 billion as their total liabilities.

CE were able to record 24.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -164.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 116.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Celanese Corporation (CE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, Celanese Corporation recorded a total of 1.8 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/26/2021 quarter increasing by 11.51%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.31 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 485.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 113.51M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.82 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/26/2021 (3.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CE attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, Richardson Scott A sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 166.65, for a total value of 1,083,225. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WULFF JOHN K now sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 922,928. Also, Director, WULFF JOHN K sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 133.55 per share, with a total market value of 100,163. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & CFO, Richardson Scott A now holds 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 868,075. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

12 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Celanese Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $173.76.