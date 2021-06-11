Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Loss -22.15% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 56.98, and a growth ratio of 6.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.54, with weekly volatility at 2.46% and ATR at 0.90. The CIB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.18 and a $42.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.16 before closing at $31.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was -109.23% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 237.58K. CIB’s previous close was $31.28 while the outstanding shares total 240.46M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Bancolombia S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Bancolombia S.A. recorded a total of 1.18 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 11.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 328.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 847.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 240.46M with the recently reported earning now reading 61,934 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.61 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CIB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CIB attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 42.80%.

1 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bancolombia S.A.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.51.