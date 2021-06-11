Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.85% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.03 before closing at $48.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was -19.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 288.14K. AX’s previous close was $48.44 while the outstanding shares total 59.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.95, and a growth ratio of 1.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.31, with weekly volatility at 2.20% and ATR at 1.11. The AX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.97 and a $54.36 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Axos Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AX were able to record 303.74 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -507.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 312.73 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Axos Financial Inc. (AX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, Axos Financial Inc. recorded a total of 155.67 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 0.19%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 20.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 135.67 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 59.12M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.91 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.92 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AX attractive?

In related news, EVP, Comm Banking & Treasury, PARK DAVID X sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.26, for a total value of 231,300. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Micheletti Andrew J now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 734,400. Also, Director, Dada Uzair sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 48.86 per share, with a total market value of 241,788. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Ratinoff Edward James now holds 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,194. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axos Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.29.