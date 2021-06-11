At Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.88, with weekly volatility at 10.78% and ATR at 0.36. The SINO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.37 and a $12.28 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 76.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.91M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.18% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.63 before closing at $3.66. SINO’s previous close was $4.03 while the outstanding shares total 14.45M. The firm has a beta of 0.69.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $52.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 49.49 million total, with 5.58 million as their total liabilities.

SINO were able to record -7.08 million as free cash flow during the 09/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 47.65 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/30/2021 quarter of the year, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. recorded a total of 0.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -42.08% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/30/2021 quarter reducing by -97.69%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -0.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 14.45M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.32 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/30/2021.

Is the stock of SINO attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.50%.