Are Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) previous close was $22.67 while the outstanding shares total 72.27M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.49, and a growth ratio of 4.25. TSLX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.71% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.46 before closing at $22.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was -10.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 401.31K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.57, with weekly volatility at 1.00% and ATR at 0.29. The TSLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.52 and a $22.77 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. recorded a total of 66.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.04% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 6.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 33.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 32.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 72.27M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.81 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TSLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TSLX attractive?

In related news, Director, HIGGINBOTHAM RICHARD A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.88, for a total value of 109,424. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Easterly Joshua now bought 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,179. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Easterly Joshua bought 686 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.34 per share, with a total market value of 14,645. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Ross John now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,379. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.37%.

7 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TSLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.39.