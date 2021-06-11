Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) slip over -3.39% in a week: Is AESE Giving A Buy Signal?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.30% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.21 before closing at $2.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.72 million, which was 72.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.60M. AESE’s previous close was $2.31 while the outstanding shares total 38.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.99, with weekly volatility at 5.97% and ATR at 0.16. The AESE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.86 and a $4.31 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $89.65 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AESE, the company has in raw cash 15.54 million on their books with 0.81 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 63.51 million total, with 39.15 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AESE attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, HUNG ANTHONY A sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.00, for a total value of 50,004. As the sale deal closes, the President, PLISKA ADAM J now sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 139,870. Also, Chief Financial Officer, HUNG ANTHONY A sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 3.00 per share, with a total market value of 37,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Knighted Pastures LLC now holds 388,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 574,730. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.30%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AESE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.50.