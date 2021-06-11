AAOI Stock: Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares fell to a low of $8.53 before closing at $8.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 34.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 592.01K. AAOI’s previous close was $8.69 while the outstanding shares total 26.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.07, with weekly volatility at 3.24% and ATR at 0.36. The AAOI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.75 and a $17.57 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.69% on 06/10/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Applied Optoelectronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $230.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 209.85 million total, with 98.42 million as their total liabilities.

AAOI were able to record -17.43 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -15.21 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. recorded a total of 49.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter reducing by -5.28%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 38.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.72 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.44M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.59 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAOI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAOI attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Murry Stefan J. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.26, for a total value of 49,046. As the sale deal closes, the *** See Remarks, Chang Hung-Lun (Fred) now sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,233. Also, General Counsel and Secretary, Kuo David C sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 12.36 per share, with a total market value of 12,359. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) now holds 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,148. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.