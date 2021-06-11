908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.80, with weekly volatility at 4.18% and ATR at 2.57. The MASS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.71 and a $79.60 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was -38.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 253.43K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.21% on 06/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.06 before closing at $42.55. MASS’s previous close was $42.46 while the outstanding shares total 27.29M.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company 908 Devices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MASS, the company has in raw cash 149.02 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 162.96 million total, with 9.25 million as their total liabilities.

MASS were able to record -9.64 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -10.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -9.63 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.91 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 27.29M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-0.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MASS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MASS attractive?

In related news, Director, HRUSOVSKY E KEVIN bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.00, for a total value of 1,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, General Counsel, Turner Michael S. now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,000. Also, Director, Kedar Sharon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.00 per share, with a total market value of 2,000,000. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, ARCH Venture Fund VII, L.P. now holds 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 35.10%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 908 Devices Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MASS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.00.