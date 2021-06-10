Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.41% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.80 before closing at $4.90. Intraday shares traded counted 3.13 million, which was -12658.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.57K. ZIVO’s previous close was $5.18 while the outstanding shares total 421.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.82, with weekly volatility at 11.59% and ATR at 1.02. The ZIVO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.75 and a $14.40 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $41.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.46 million total, with 11.94 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ZIVO attractive?

In related news, Director, Masterson Nola E bought 400 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.99, for a total value of 1,996. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Cornell Alison A now bought 15,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 74,850. Also, Director, Maggiore Christopher D. bought 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.99 per share, with a total market value of 499,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.