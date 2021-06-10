Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.30, and a growth ratio of 5.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.36, with weekly volatility at 1.37% and ATR at 1.53. The WAB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.59 and a $86.81 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.25% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $81.38 before closing at $81.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was 38.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.37M. WAB’s previous close was $82.42 while the outstanding shares total 188.50M.

Investors have identified the Railroads company Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WAB, the company has in raw cash 483.5 million on their books with 353.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.78 billion total, with 3.17 billion as their total liabilities.

WAB were able to record 265.7 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -115.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 292.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation recorded a total of 1.83 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter reducing by -10.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.3 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 534.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 188.50M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.61 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (0.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAB attractive?

In related news, VP Fin., Corp. Controller, CAO, Mastalerz John A Jr sold 3,103 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.53, for a total value of 256,091. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Faiveley Erwan now sold 9,149 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 753,603. Also, Director, Faiveley Erwan sold 1,600 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 82.05 per share, with a total market value of 131,280. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Equipment Group, Jain Nalin now holds 986 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 81,558. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

7 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $88.56.