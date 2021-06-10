U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.71, with weekly volatility at 5.38% and ATR at 1.01. The SLCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.42 and a $15.38 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.67 million, which was 46.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.25M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.23% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.34 before closing at $11.38. SLCA’s previous close was $11.76 while the outstanding shares total 73.93M. The firm has a beta of 3.22.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $807.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SLCA, the company has in raw cash 154.41 million on their books with 40.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 497.13 million total, with 197.85 million as their total liabilities.

SLCA were able to record 10.13 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 3.49 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.64 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 234.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 3.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 176.99 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 57.43 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 73.93M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (-0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLCA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLCA attractive?

In related news, Director, KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS bought 15,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.29, for a total value of 154,425. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS now bought 30,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 316,485. Also, CEO, Shinn Bryan Adair bought 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.20 per share, with a total market value of 18,398. Following this completion of disposal, the President Oil and Gas, USSERY JAMES DEREK now holds 14,160 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 104,218. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLCA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $12.50.