TMBR Stock: Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) Is Still Worth a Bite

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.38% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.22 before closing at $1.23. Intraday shares traded counted 1.31 million, which was 77.61% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.87M. TMBR’s previous close was $1.30 while the outstanding shares total 36.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.15, with weekly volatility at 7.84% and ATR at 0.11. The TMBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.67 and a $3.65 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.79 million total, with 1.33 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 41000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.92 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.50M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/24/2021.

Is the stock of TMBR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 9,879 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.26, for a total value of 12,448. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC now sold 8,670 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 10,952. Also, 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 47,736 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 1.27 per share, with a total market value of 60,620. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Medical Officer, Mendelsohn Alan now holds 1,988 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 4,314. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.33%.