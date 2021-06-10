The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.87, with weekly volatility at 2.44% and ATR at 2.08. The TTC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $63.07 and a $118.13 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.63 million, which was -21.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 518.89K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.53% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $105.65 before closing at $106.20. TTC’s previous close was $106.77 while the outstanding shares total 107.75M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.90, and a growth ratio of 2.40.

Investors have identified the Tools & Accessories company The Toro Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Toro Company (TTC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TTC, the company has in raw cash 497.63 million on their books with 99.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.56 billion total, with 988.9 million as their total liabilities.

TTC were able to record 265.44 million as free cash flow during the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 17.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 318.62 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Toro Company (TTC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, The Toro Company recorded a total of 1.15 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/26/2021 quarter increasing by 24.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 746.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 402.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 107.75M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.32 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/26/2021 (1.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTC attractive?

In related news, VP, RLC, JANEY GREGORY S sold 775 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 103.94, for a total value of 80,552. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HARLESS KATHERINE J now sold 4,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 414,511. Also, Chairman & CEO, Olson Richard M sold 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 25. The shares were price at an average price of 102.38 per share, with a total market value of 1,023,840. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HARLESS KATHERINE J now holds 1,152 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 119,987. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Toro Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $114.00.