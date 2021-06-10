Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.66, with weekly volatility at 1.75% and ATR at 0.59. The TDS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.38 and a $26.51 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.53% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.095 before closing at $26.22. Intraday shares traded counted 0.87 million, which was 18.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.06M. TDS’s previous close was $26.36 while the outstanding shares total 114.00M.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Telephone and Data Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TDS, the company has in raw cash 1.04 billion on their books with 6.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.64 billion total, with 963.0 million as their total liabilities.

TDS were able to record -55.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -373.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 165.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. recorded a total of 1.32 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/30/2021 quarter reducing by -4.48%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.21 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 110.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/30/2021 (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TDS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TDS attractive?

In related news, SVP-Technology, Srvs & Strateg, Hanley Joseph R sold 5,507 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.81, for a total value of 136,629. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Davis Clarence A now sold 3,842 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 98,432. Also, Director, Sugarman Gary L sold 10,413 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 25.80 per share, with a total market value of 268,655. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP-Technology, Srvs & Strateg, Hanley Joseph R now holds 13,880 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 317,436. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Telephone and Data Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TDS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $33.17.