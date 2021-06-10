Should You Buy Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.03, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 1.60. The WBS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.67 and a $63.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.67 million, which was 3.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 699.71K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.17% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.78 before closing at $57.25. WBS’s previous close was $57.93 while the outstanding shares total 89.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.33, and a growth ratio of 0.94.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Webster Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

WBS were able to record 225.15 million as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.11 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 228.82 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, Webster Financial Corporation recorded a total of 235.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.51% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter reducing by -0.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 223.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.81M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.18 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (1.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WBS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WBS attractive?

In related news, Director, OSAR KAREN R sold 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.74, for a total value of 273,687. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Pettie Mark now sold 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 104,000. Also, EVP-Head of HSA Bank, WILKINS CHARLES L sold 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 49.66 per share, with a total market value of 248,298. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP-Commercial Banking, MOTL CHRISTOPHER J now holds 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 101,901. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Webster Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WBS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $62.45.