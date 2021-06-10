Should You Buy AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) previous close was $136.54 while the outstanding shares total 75.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.65, and a growth ratio of 0.95. AGCO’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.39% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $132.865 before closing at $133.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.75 million, which was -13.73% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 659.74K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.62, with weekly volatility at 2.13% and ATR at 4.13. The AGCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.72 and a $155.87 high.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company AGCO Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AGCO, the company has in raw cash 453.7 million on their books with 363.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.3 billion total, with 3.41 billion as their total liabilities.

AGCO were able to record -378.8 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -665.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -315.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, AGCO Corporation recorded a total of 2.38 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -14.23%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.81 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 570.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 75.30M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (2.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AGCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AGCO attractive?

In related news, VP, Chief Accounting Officer, LONG LARA THRUSH sold 560 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 138.33, for a total value of 77,464. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Gen. Mgr. North America, Crain Robert B now sold 20,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 3,037,600. Also, Sr. VP and CFO, BECK ANDREW H sold 20,595 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 148.16 per share, with a total market value of 3,051,256. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DEML WOLFGANG now holds 500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 64,601. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

9 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AGCO Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $168.86.