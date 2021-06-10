Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.66% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.1173 before closing at $12.16. Intraday shares traded counted 2.61 million, which was -76.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.48M. ARR’s previous close was $12.08 while the outstanding shares total 71.24M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.64, with weekly volatility at 1.00% and ATR at 0.17. The ARR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.16 and a $12.56 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $864.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. recorded a total of 18.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -399.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter reducing by -21.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 8.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 71.24M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.04 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARR attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, MOUNTAIN JAMES R sold 7,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.29, for a total value of 92,175. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hain Robert C now bought 8,400 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 102,540. Also, Director, HOLLIHAN JOHN P III sold 9,721 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 28. The shares were price at an average price of 10.79 per share, with a total market value of 104,894. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-CEO and President, Zimmer Jeffrey J now holds 43,216 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 456,970. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $11.50.