Progyny Inc. (PGNY) moved down -41.71% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) previous close was $64.92 while the outstanding shares total 87.40M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 109.43, and a growth ratio of 1.80. PGNY’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.08% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.81 before closing at $62.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was 20.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 936.70K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.21, with weekly volatility at 2.95% and ATR at 2.51. The PGNY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.21 and a $65.65 high.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Progyny Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 227.8 million total, with 101.0 million as their total liabilities.

PGNY were able to record 0.16 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -40.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Progyny Inc. recorded a total of 122.13 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 17.88%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 93.23 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.91 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 87.40M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGNY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGNY attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Anevski Peter sold 21,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.56, for a total value of 1,313,852. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Schlanger David J now sold 50,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 3,124,908. Also, President and COO, Anevski Peter sold 21,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 62.49 per share, with a total market value of 1,312,290. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Schlanger David J now holds 50,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 3,184,984. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.40%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Progyny Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGNY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $61.25.