Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares fell to a low of $100.00 before closing at $101.58. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was -36.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 409.89K. PZZA’s previous close was $100.74 while the outstanding shares total 32.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 52.58, and a growth ratio of 3.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.57, with weekly volatility at 2.64% and ATR at 2.62. The PZZA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $73.12 and a $110.33 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.83% on 06/09/21.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Papa John’s International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PZZA, the company has in raw cash 171.27 million on their books with 20.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 331.58 million total, with 291.72 million as their total liabilities.

PZZA were able to record 56.14 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 41.07 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 63.22 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Papa John’s International Inc. recorded a total of 511.75 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter increasing by 8.19%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 326.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 185.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 32.76M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (0.90 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PZZA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PZZA attractive?

In related news, Director, KIRTLEY OLIVIA F sold 14,138 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.42, for a total value of 1,137,043. As the sale deal closes, the COO, International, Swaysland Jack H now sold 18,986 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,827,669. Also, VP, IR and Strategy, Coke Steven R sold 1,460 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 98.00 per share, with a total market value of 143,080. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, IR and Strategy, Coke Steven R now holds 1,290 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 123,840. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

13 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Papa John’s International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PZZA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $116.53.