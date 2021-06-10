J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares fell to a low of $127.46 before closing at $127.59. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was 8.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 615.03K. JCOM’s previous close was $129.14 while the outstanding shares total 44.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.25, and a growth ratio of 2.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.12, with weekly volatility at 1.65% and ATR at 2.78. The JCOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.24 and a $135.24 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.20% on 06/09/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company J2 Global Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JCOM, the company has in raw cash 371.97 million on their books with 399.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 675.5 million total, with 867.53 million as their total liabilities.

JCOM were able to record 152.46 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 129.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 178.72 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for J2 Global Inc. (JCOM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, J2 Global Inc. recorded a total of 398.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -17.84%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 57.82 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 340.36 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 44.40M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.76 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (2.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JCOM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JCOM attractive?

In related news, Director, BECH DOUGLAS Y sold 3,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 127.98, for a total value of 383,940. As the sale deal closes, the VP/General Counsel, ROSSEN JEREMY now sold 4,256 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 519,530. Also, Director, KRETZMER W BRIAN sold 15,117 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 110.85 per share, with a total market value of 1,675,788. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CFO, TURICCHI R SCOTT now holds 10,323 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,039,836. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on J2 Global Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JCOM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $168.25.