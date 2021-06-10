IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) moved up 11.04% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.83, with weekly volatility at 4.48% and ATR at 0.91. The IMAX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.31 and a $25.05 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.66 million, which was 34.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.00M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.03 before closing at $23.23. IMAX’s previous close was $23.23 while the outstanding shares total 59.01M. The firm has a beta of 1.80.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company IMAX Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IMAX, the company has in raw cash 267.79 million on their books with 50.81 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 566.98 million total, with 487.23 million as their total liabilities.

IMAX were able to record -11.42 million as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -49.59 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -10.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, IMAX Corporation recorded a total of 38.75 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter reducing by -44.48%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 21.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 17.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 59.01M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (-0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IMAX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IMAX attractive?

In related news, Sr VP & Corporate Secretary, Weissman Kenneth Ian sold 2,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.00, for a total value of 55,000. As the sale deal closes, the President, IMAX Theatres, WELTON MARK now sold 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 113,465. Also, Chief Marketing Officer, Tu Denny sold 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 23.54 per share, with a total market value of 47,072. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Marketing Officer, Tu Denny now holds 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 45,720. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IMAX Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IMAX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $25.70.