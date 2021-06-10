Hereâ€™s Why Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Rallying -1.07% to $5.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.33, with weekly volatility at 5.68% and ATR at 0.23. The NR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.70 and a $4.08 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was 6.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 728.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.08% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.73 before closing at $3.93. NR’s previous close was $3.85 while the outstanding shares total 90.70M. The firm has a beta of 3.83.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Newpark Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $359.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NR, the company has in raw cash 34.16 million on their books with 55.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 320.62 million total, with 151.07 million as their total liabilities.

NR were able to record 19.12 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 9.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 27.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Newpark Resources Inc. recorded a total of 141.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 8.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 119.99 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 90.70M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (-0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NR attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Howes Paul L bought 45,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.29, for a total value of 57,864. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Howes Paul L now bought 12,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 14,370. Also, Senior Vice President and CFO, Piontek Gregg bought 15,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.08 per share, with a total market value of 16,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Newpark Resources Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $5.00.