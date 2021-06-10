Hereâ€™s Why Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Rallying -40.22% to $75.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.58, with weekly volatility at 5.59% and ATR at 1.55. The EBIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.83 and a $64.14 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was -49.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 430.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.60% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.53 before closing at $34.78. EBIX’s previous close was $33.57 while the outstanding shares total 30.56M. The firm has a beta of 2.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.97, and a growth ratio of 1.20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Ebix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EBIX, the company has in raw cash 110.58 million on their books with 23.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 361.22 million total, with 177.9 million as their total liabilities.

EBIX were able to record 6.63 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Ebix Inc. recorded a total of 290.05 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 52.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 23.42%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 220.36 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 69.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 30.56M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.70 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (1.00 cents a share).

Is the stock of EBIX attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, SENGE JAMES SCOTT SR sold 672 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 59.76, for a total value of 40,159. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Eckert Neil D now sold 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 239,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.00%.